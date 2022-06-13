Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.47

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 14627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $939.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $77.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.88 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 37.0% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 203,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 23.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 195.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 165,985 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

