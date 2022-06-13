Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Trading Up 1.8%

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.30 and last traded at $67.26. Approximately 3,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 149,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.09.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.39.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 29.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

