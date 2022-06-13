Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Up 0.9%

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.84 and last traded at $121.64. 582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 113,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LANC. TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.41 and its 200-day moving average is $152.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 302.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,979,000 after purchasing an additional 332,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 16.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,027,000 after purchasing an additional 261,387 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 273.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 203,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 149,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $17,812,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

