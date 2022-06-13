Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Short Interest Update

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 150,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $5.39 on Monday. Lantern Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lantern Pharma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lantern Pharma by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

