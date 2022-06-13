Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LSPRU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 20th

Larkspur Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LSPRU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 20th. Larkspur Health Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 21st. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Larkspur Health Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:LSPRU opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03. Larkspur Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,014,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,543,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,010,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,637,000.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

