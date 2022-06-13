Lauri Newton Sells 2,477 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Lauri Newton sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.29, for a total transaction of C$184,016.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,583.34.

TC Energy stock traded down C$1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$71.06. The company had a trading volume of 986,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,536. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.28.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.85%.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.76.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

