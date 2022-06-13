LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.16

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.16 and last traded at $54.16, with a volume of 1176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average is $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $693.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.62.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in LendingTree by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 10.8% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

