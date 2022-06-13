LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.16

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.16 and last traded at $54.16, with a volume of 1176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.65.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter worth $1,060,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 19.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in LendingTree by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

