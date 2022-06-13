Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.03

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.03 and last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 31834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $118.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lennar by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 527,735 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

