Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $195.95

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $195.95 and last traded at $197.97, with a volume of 86 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.40.

LII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.04.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,546 shares of company stock worth $3,824,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.