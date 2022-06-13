Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $19.45 on Monday. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.