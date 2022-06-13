Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in May

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,381,800 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 2,479,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FINMF. AlphaValue upgraded Leonardo to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of FINMF traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

