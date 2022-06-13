Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.76

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.76 and last traded at C$15.85, with a volume of 16963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.91.
Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$547.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.3959788 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Mark Leon acquired 50,000 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$831,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 679,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,303,411. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,900 shares of company stock valued at $928,012.
About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
