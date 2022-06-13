Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.76

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.76 and last traded at C$15.85, with a volume of 16963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.91.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$547.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.3959788 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.49%.

In other news, Director Mark Leon acquired 50,000 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$831,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 679,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,303,411. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,900 shares of company stock valued at $928,012.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

