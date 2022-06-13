Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.11

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 77554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The business had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,915 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,579,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,151,000 after purchasing an additional 323,662 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

