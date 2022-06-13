LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.25

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 6052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
LPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s payout ratio is 14.18%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth $80,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth $85,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
