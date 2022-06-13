LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.25

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 6052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

LPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.58%. Research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth $80,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth $85,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

