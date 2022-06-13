LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $84.68

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.68 and last traded at $84.83, with a volume of 2245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.90.
LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
In other LGI Homes news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
About LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.