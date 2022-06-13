LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $84.68

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.68 and last traded at $84.83, with a volume of 2245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.90.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.60. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

