Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.22

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 110398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 79,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 214,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 838,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

