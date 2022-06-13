Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.33

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 28616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $119,552.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,718 in the last three months. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,361,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

