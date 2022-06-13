Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.33

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 28616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,523 shares of company stock worth $3,666,718. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 250,853 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $8,956,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 148,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 121,370 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

