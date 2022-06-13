Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $104.83

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.83 and last traded at $106.43, with a volume of 1164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.06.

Several research firms have commented on LSI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

Get Life Storage alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.