LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.81

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 27346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

LFST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $494,302.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares in the company, valued at $60,549,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 117.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 226,578 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

