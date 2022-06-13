LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.81

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 27346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFST. UBS Group lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $494,302.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,669,472 shares in the company, valued at $60,549,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.