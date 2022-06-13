Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 55,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,334,762 shares.The stock last traded at $20.96 and had previously closed at $23.70.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.59.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.56.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
