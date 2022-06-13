Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 55,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,334,762 shares.The stock last traded at $20.96 and had previously closed at $23.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.59.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.