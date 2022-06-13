Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Down 12.4%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) fell 12.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.75. 67,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,334,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSPD. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.37.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

