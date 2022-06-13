Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) versus Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Financial Comparison

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lilium alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lilium and Draganfly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilium 0 4 2 0 2.33 Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lilium presently has a consensus target price of $10.92, indicating a potential upside of 310.53%. Given Lilium’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lilium is more favorable than Draganfly.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Lilium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Draganfly shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lilium and Draganfly’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilium $60,000.00 12,647.41 -$486.29 million N/A N/A Draganfly $5.63 million 23.53 -$12.93 million $0.85 1.15

Draganfly has higher revenue and earnings than Lilium.

Profitability

This table compares Lilium and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilium N/A N/A N/A Draganfly 254.51% -76.63% -41.35%

Summary

Lilium beats Draganfly on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Draganfly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.