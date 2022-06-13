Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.04

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.04 and last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 11151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 69,702 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

