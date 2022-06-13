Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $643.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $172,606.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,631,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,401 shares of company stock valued at $933,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

