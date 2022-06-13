Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Down 12.7%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) fell 12.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 2,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 253,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIND. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $33,267.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,006,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,372,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,401 shares of company stock valued at $933,470 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after buying an additional 75,870 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

