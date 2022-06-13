Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.49. 200,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 120,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 51.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.43 million and a P/E ratio of -58.00.

About Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. Its principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

