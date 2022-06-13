Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.49. 200,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 120,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 51.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.43 million and a P/E ratio of -58.00.
About Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO)
Recommended Stories
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.