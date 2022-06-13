loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 12.7%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 10,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 947,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

LDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $657.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.17%. loanDepot’s payout ratio is presently 118.52%.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.