Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the May 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LOWLF opened at 0.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.29. Lowell Farms has a twelve month low of 0.19 and a twelve month high of 1.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lowell Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

