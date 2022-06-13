Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 34.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

LCID opened at 18.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is 19.33 and its 200-day moving average is 28.36. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of 13.25 and a twelve month high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.