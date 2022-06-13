Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the May 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.31.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO James Peter Flynn purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFT. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFT stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $136.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.19. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.