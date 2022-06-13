Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.67

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 84001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZR shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,700. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

