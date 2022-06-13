LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Director Arun Gupta Acquires 9,100 Shares

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.39. 46,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,870. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.75.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,008,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 116,607 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

