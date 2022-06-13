Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Director Buys $20,200.00 in Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) Director C Ann Merrifield bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $20,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,206.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C Ann Merrifield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, C Ann Merrifield bought 328 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,640.00.

On Friday, May 13th, C Ann Merrifield bought 3,500 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $16,835.00.

LYRA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,953. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYRA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 119,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

