M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.94

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 8081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

A number of research firms have commented on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

