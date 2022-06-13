M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.94

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 8081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

