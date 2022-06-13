M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.62

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.62 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 7179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $860.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.20 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

