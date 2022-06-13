Macy’s (M) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Macy’s (NYSE: M) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2022 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

5/27/2022 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $30.00.

5/27/2022 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $29.00.

5/26/2022 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

5/16/2022 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00.

5/11/2022 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

Shares of M stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,811,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 112,504 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,948,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 87,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

