Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $150.80

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $150.80 and last traded at $150.80, with a volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.56.
Separately, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.
Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile (NYSE:MSGS)
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).
