Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $150.80

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $150.80 and last traded at $150.80, with a volume of 367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.56.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

