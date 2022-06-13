Magna International Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.55.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70. Magna International has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 38.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 611,350 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,482,000 after purchasing an additional 93,128 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,346,000 after purchasing an additional 75,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,733,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

