Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Up 93.7% in May

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the May 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition by 1,136.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 275,736 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,550,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,528,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

