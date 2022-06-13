Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.16

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.16 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 1199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.09%.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 125,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.