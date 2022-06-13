Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Maisons du Monde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDOUF opened at $23.68 on Monday. Maisons du Monde has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

