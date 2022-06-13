Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. Sells 11,700 Shares

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 11,700 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$140,965.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,825,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$106,327,934.26.

Mill Road Capital III, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 3,900 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$49,947.69.

On Monday, April 18th, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 64,600 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.58, for a total value of C$812,616.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 500 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total value of C$6,175.00.

MDI traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$11.22. 65,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,388. The firm has a market capitalization of C$927.96 million and a P/E ratio of 27.91. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.19 and a 1-year high of C$12.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

About Major Drilling Group International (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.