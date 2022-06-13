MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 1.25.
About MakeMyTrip (Get Rating)
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.