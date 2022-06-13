MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MakeMyTrip (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.