Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,703,400 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the May 15th total of 962,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

MAWHF stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.