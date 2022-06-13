Manchester United (MANU) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Manchester United to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Manchester United alerts:

This table compares Manchester United and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $665.67 million -$124.11 million -8.97 Manchester United Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 48.80

Manchester United’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Manchester United. Manchester United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Manchester United pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Manchester United pays out -14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out -373.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Manchester United lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Manchester United and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Manchester United Competitors 13 142 313 4 2.65

Manchester United presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.57%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 59.54%. Given Manchester United’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manchester United has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Manchester United has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United’s competitors have a beta of -0.33, indicating that their average stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -27.73% -25.52% -4.69% Manchester United Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Summary

Manchester United competitors beat Manchester United on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Manchester United (Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,239 seats, as well as invests in properties. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.